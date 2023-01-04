Elderly pedestrian still in ICU, driver sought by police after New Year's Day crash in DeKalb County

Crossville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit and run on New Year's Day.
The person they hit, an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease, is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital after being left with internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
Police said the man left his home and began walking along Alabama 227, where he was struck sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. Sunday. He was about 300 yards from his home.
Anyone with information about the driver who struck him is encouraged to call Crossville Police at 256-528-7121.