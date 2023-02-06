Elderly man with severe memory loss, possible Alzheimer's reported missing from Toney

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating 72-year-old Winston Albert.
Albert is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue writing, black jeans, a black leather jacket and beige shoes.
The sheriff's office says Albert walked away from his sister's home on Old Eli Road in Toney about 4 a.m. Monday. Albert, who is from New York, has not been diagnosed with any medical conditions but suffers from severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's, according to the sheriff's office.
He may be traveling with a black shoulder bag. Albert arrived in the area Sunday after flying down to stay with his sister.
Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 256-722-7100 or call 911.