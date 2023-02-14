Elderly man reported missing in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating 77-year-old James Coleman.
Coleman was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is described as being a white male who stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He may be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Sierra truck with a silver toolbox and Tennessee tag BBV4058.
Coleman has a condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department at 931-433-9821 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).