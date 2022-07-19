Eggs Up Grill opens in Madison

Madison has a new spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch.
Eggs Up Grill opened its first Alabama location on Tuesday in the Madison Commons Shopping Center, 300 Hughes Road.
The restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options.
In addition to traditional favorites like biscuits and gravy, eggs benedict, and pancakes, the restaurant also offers items such as bananas foster French toast and shrimp and grits omelets. See the full menu here.
This is the first Eggs Up Grill franchise for owners Alex and Kristen McLellan, who moved to Madison in 2019.
“The brand is about neighbors serving neighbors and being a home to the whole neighborhood. This community we’ve fallen in love with complements the Eggs Up Grill mission of great food, community service, family and hospitality,” the McLellans said in a news release.
The restaurant is still filling positions. If you’re in the market for a new job, see what all they have to offer here.