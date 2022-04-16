Egg prices increasing due to bird flu

You might be paying more for this Easter weekend's meal or to dye those Easter eggs.
The price of eggs is soaring in part because of a huge bird flu wave.
As much as eggs are costing these days, one particular shopper says she'll go the extra mile to continue shopping for eggs and finding them at a reasonable cost.
Prices right now are near record highs at rates we haven't seen in years.
"I'm going to do without something else.. The eggs are going to have to stay," said Sherri Hudson, a local shopper.
Hudson found herself at Aldi to gather some items for Easter dinner. But, stopping at Aldi for eggs wasn't the original plan.
"I just went from Gordon's cause I thought I'd get a bunch of them cheaper. They were $7.99 for 18 eggs and they're $1.57 here," she said.
If paying $7.99 for eggs seems out of the ordinary, that's because it is.
"There's not a lot of flexibility in the demand for eggs, which means the prices really have to jump
to ration what we've got," said Daniel Sumner, Professor Agricultural and Resource Economics, UC Davis
That price increase due to circumstances like inflation, shortages and now a bird flu.
It's an outbreak that we've seen before.
"2015 was the last time we had a big outbreak, and it really does cause a spike in egg prices," said Sumner.
For Hudson, even as these price tags continue to shock consumers, she says purchasing eggs is a necessity.
"I think I'm always going to buy eggs. The prices are just going to keep to keep going up. I'm just going to have to suck it up and buy somewhere else or try to find your best price."
Unfortunately, eggs aren't the only product going up in prices.
Turkey and chicken is also going up in price. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the availability of these items could drop if birds at enough farms are infected.