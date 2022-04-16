Egg prices increasing due to bird flu

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of northern Alabama...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama,
with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to dissipate by 4 AM as drier air and higher cloud
cover filters into the area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Egg prices increasing due to bird flu

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly avian flu sends egg prices soaring

A deadly and highly infectious avian flu is forcing US farmers to kill millions of egg-laying hens, reducing the country's egg supply and driving up prices.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You might be paying more for this Easter weekend's meal or to dye those Easter eggs.

The price of eggs is soaring in part because of a huge bird flu wave.

As much as eggs are costing these days, one particular shopper says she'll go the extra mile to continue shopping for eggs and finding them at a reasonable cost.

Prices right now are near record highs at rates we haven't seen in years.

"I'm going to do without something else.. The eggs are going to have to stay," said Sherri Hudson, a local shopper.

Hudson found herself at Aldi to gather some items for Easter dinner. But, stopping at Aldi for eggs wasn't the original plan.

"I just went from Gordon's cause I thought I'd get a bunch of them cheaper. They were $7.99 for 18 eggs and they're $1.57 here," she said.

If paying $7.99 for eggs seems out of the ordinary, that's because it is.

"There's not a lot of flexibility in the demand for eggs, which means the prices really have to jump

to ration what we've got," said Daniel Sumner, Professor Agricultural and Resource Economics, UC Davis

That price increase due to circumstances like inflation, shortages and now a bird flu.

It's an outbreak that we've seen before.

"2015 was the last time we had a big outbreak, and it really does cause a spike in egg prices," said Sumner.

For Hudson, even as these price tags continue to shock consumers, she says purchasing eggs is a necessity.

"I think I'm always going to buy eggs. The prices are just going to keep to keep going up. I'm just going to have to suck it up and buy somewhere else or try to find your best price."

Unfortunately, eggs aren't the only product going up in prices.

Turkey and chicken is also going up in price. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the availability of these items could drop if birds at enough farms are infected.

