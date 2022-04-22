Efrem "Butta" Johnson Signs with UAB

BIRMINGHAM – UAB head men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy has announced the addition of in-state high school standout Efrem "Butta" Johnson to the roster. Johnson, a senior at Grissom High School in Huntsville, Alabama, joins Ledarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer and Eric Gaines as the four student-athletes Kennedy has added to the 2022-23 UAB men's basketball roster.
Johnson, a 6-4 guard originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, starred at the point guard position for head coach Jack Doss at Grissom High School, leading the Tigers to a 24-6 record in 7A this past season. Johnson helped lead Grissom High School to a 13-1 home record and a 9-3 mark on the road during his final high school season. On Feb. 7, he led all scorers with 21 points in a 64-58 road victory over Gadsden City in Grissom's regular-season finale.
The future Blazer also played travel basketball for head coach Boo Williams and Nike EYBL. In July, Williams was named Third Team Nike EYBL Session I after averaging 15.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game.
"We're grateful to add one of the top high school players in our state to the UAB basketball family," Kennedy said. "'Butta' is a very talented lead guard who will impact our backcourt in a plethora of ways.
"His ability to make plays on both sides of the ball will be a great addition to our team!"
Johnson also received offers from schools including Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee, St. Bonaventure, James Madison, UNCG and Lehigh. He marks UAB's first high school signee for the 2022-23 season, joining the Brewer brothers (ETSU transfers) and Gaines (LSU transfer) for Kennedy's third season back in Birmingham.