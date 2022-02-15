Efforts underway to control 35-acre wildfire in Gurley

Efforts are underway to control a 35-acre wildfire in the Keel Mountain area of Gurley that has been burning since Monday.
This is the second brush fire in North Alabama in one day.
Multiple firefighters were called to the area around 2 p.m. Monday. What started as 5 acres of brush on fire turned into at least 35, with volunteer firefighters working overnight to try to keep it under control.
This comes after a homeowner was burning in their yard.
Morgan County Forestry Management Specialist Robert Maddox said the brush fire has been hard to contain since.
"Water hoses couldn't reach it," Maddox said. "It was all hand tools, leaf blowers and backpack pumps that had to be walked in and walked out."
Multiple volunteer firefighters worked overnight, trying to get the fire under control. There were multiple flareups, Maddox said, likely due to the number of dead hardwood trees in the area.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire was contained but not controlled. Firefighters had left the scene, but that doesn't mean there won't be another flareup overnight.
"'Controlled' is when we can walk away, not worry about it. It's 'been put to bed,'" Maddox said. "This thing is contained, and it has shown that it doesn't like to be contained three times already."
On Tuesday, ALEA's helicopter dropped water on hot spots, up to 180 gallons at a time.
Maddox said the hope is to stop it before the wind picks up tomorrow. No homes are in danger at this time.
Maddox also advised against burning right now.
"Please don't," Maddox said. "There are no restrictions. There are no bans, but with the days of drying conditions and the winds coming in before the rain, please don't."
Until this fire is controlled, the Morgan County Forestry Commission will be staying in the area.