Economics professors discuss potential impacts Russian invasion could have on U.S. economy

All eyes have been overseas as the country anxiously awaits to see if Russia will invade Ukraine. Tensions between the two are already affecting the U.S., and economists believe an invasion could cause further issues.
It's no secret that tensions between Russia and Ukraine are already causing consumers to dish out more money at the pump, and economists say that could get even worse amid an invasion.
"The gas pump is definitely where we're going to see the biggest impact," said Thomas Hall, an economics professor at Calhoun Community College.
But, Hall said, fuel costs aren't the only short-term impacts we could see.
"We could see some limitations on exports for things like semiconductors as well," he said.
Even though consumers may not realize it, semiconductors are used pretty much in everyone's everyday life. Many electronic devices use them, including computers, smartphones, televisions — even washing machines and refrigerators. This could mean additional struggle for the many industries still recovering from the chip shortage last year.
Anthony D'Costa, an eminent scholar in global studies and economics professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said a major conflict between Russia and Ukraine could further exacerbate the issues faced by consumers and producers.
"Obviously, it's going to hit prices again, so that's also going to be another round of economic problems," D'Costa said.
While these impacts are worth noting and tensions are something economists say many are already concerned about, Hall advises taking a "wait and see" approach.
"I think it's not really time to panic yet," Hall said. "To be honest, Europe is going to bear the largest brunt of any ramifications of invasion."