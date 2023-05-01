Easy breezy with sunshine overhead this week in the Tennessee Valley

After a chilly start to the morning, Monday is now featuring near perfect spring-time conditions! We'll keep sunny skies overhead for the rest of the day and high temperatures will reach to the upper 60s. Possibly the most notable weather condition of the day is the gusting breeze. With sustained winds of 15-20 mph and wind gusts of 25-30 mph, you'll want to hang onto your hat if you're headed outside today!
The breeze continues on Tuesday and so does the recent trend of unobstructed sunshine, but our temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs making it to the 70 mark.
The sunshine overhead is ours to keep through Thursday of this week. High temperatures will gradually warm in the coming days, making it to the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon.
Friday brings isolated chances for brief showers in the early morning hours but mostly dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies overhead by lunchtime. Rain returns Friday night, heavier than in the morning and more widespread at that time. Rain and a few thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for much of the day Saturday and then on-and-off on Sunday. This system is not presently severe but it is still several days away. The timing is likely to be fine-tuned as we get closer to the weekend and we will continue to monitor for severe potential.
MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: W 10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.