Easter Weekend Forecast and Work-Week Weather Preview

Saturday is off to a rainy start- and unfortunately, it's going to stay like that throughout the day. Rain, heavy at times, will remain in the forecast all morning, afternoon and even until about dinnertime tonight. As a result of the dense cloud-cover along with the rain, high temperatures will be well below average and in the mid-50s.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool to the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.
Easter Sunday starts off cool with wake-up temperatures near 50s. Dry conditions but a mix of clouds and sun will be the forecast for the entire day. If you're heading to an afternoon BBQ or Easter Egg Hunts, temperatures will be in the mid-60s around lunchtime and upper 60s for the high temperature of the day.
Dry conditions remain in the forecast throughout much of the work-week with highs sitting in the 70s each day. Our next chance for rain is Thursday night and into Friday but it will not be an absolute washout.
TODAY: Showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 1-5 MPH.