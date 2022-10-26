 Skip to main content
East Limestone teacher/coach resigns after arrest for engaging in sex act with student

Thomas Blake Tucker
Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff's Office

The Limestone County Board of Education accepted a teacher's resignation Tuesday after the teacher was arrested and charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. 

Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and a coach at East Limestone High School. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between Tucker and a student.

Tucker, of Madison, was arrested in mid-September and released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. 

