East Limestone home deemed total loss after Thursday fire

  • Updated
  • 0
East Limestone fire

A firefighter with the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department enters the scene of a house fire Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A house in East Limestone has been deemed a total loss after a fire Thursday, officials said. 

Tony Kirk, chief of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, said there were no injuries in the blaze. Both residents were able to escape, and pets that were in the home were later spotted outside, Kirk said.

However, the fire caused such damage to the home that there was only one room from which items could possibly be salvaged, according to Kirk. 

The fire happened in the 21000 block of Alabama 251, just south of East Limestone Road.

