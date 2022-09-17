East Limestone High School teacher/coach charged with engaging in a sex act with a student

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an East Limestone High School teacher and coach is charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
The sheriff's office says on Friday they received a tip regarding a potential inappropriate relationship between 25-year-old teacher Thomas Blake Tucker and a student.
Captain Caleb Durden began to investigate the allegation and discovered evidence to establish probable cause.
Tucker, of Madison, was taken into custody around midnight, the sheriff's office says.
He has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Limestone County School District for comment.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.