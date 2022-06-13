 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

East Limestone fishing team fundraising for trip to nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
East Limestone fishing

The East Limestone fishing team is working to raise funds for a trip to the national high school bass championship in South Carolina. 

The East Limestone fishing team is asking for your help.

After a successful year that saw the squad capture the B.A.S.S. Nation 6-man bass state championship, the team has qualified for the Bassmaster high school national championship at Hartwell Lake in South Carolina.

“It’s a big deal, there’s nothing else to say about it. It’s a big deal,” Indians’ fisherman Landon Story said.

East limestone’s fishermen dream of the opportunity to compete on the national stage, knowing all the doors it could open.

“I know some of us would like to go to college for fishing and join a fishing team in college and it would be a huge attribute to have on our resume by going to nationals alone,” Story explained.

But before anyone can get out on Hartwell Lake, the team needs your help. Right now, East Limestone is trying to reel in some donations to get the team off the hook for the full cost of the trip’s expenses.

“We’re gonna rent a house and based on gas prices and mileage right now, food for the whole team throughout the week -- because we’ll be there for a whole week -- we’re hoping to get somewhere around $6,000,” Donnie Story, the team’s coach, explained.

In an effort to raise that money, the team has set up a GoFundMe page. As of 2 p.m. Monday, they’ve raised $390 of that goal.

Even if the team can’t get the trip fully funded, Story said they’ll find a way to get there.

“We’ll pay for it. We’ll get there. But we would like to be able to fund it without having to get into our own pockets,” he explained.

Story knows the importance of the event to his team and believes his guys have what it takes to net some attention.

“I do. We got some good fishermen, they work hard at it,” he said. “We got good boat captains -- that always helps -- and I think somebody in this group could probably finish really high.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

