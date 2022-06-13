East Limestone fishing team fundraising for trip to nationals

The East Limestone fishing team is asking for your help.
After a successful year that saw the squad capture the B.A.S.S. Nation 6-man bass state championship, the team has qualified for the Bassmaster high school national championship at Hartwell Lake in South Carolina.
“It’s a big deal, there’s nothing else to say about it. It’s a big deal,” Indians’ fisherman Landon Story said.
East limestone’s fishermen dream of the opportunity to compete on the national stage, knowing all the doors it could open.
“I know some of us would like to go to college for fishing and join a fishing team in college and it would be a huge attribute to have on our resume by going to nationals alone,” Story explained.
But before anyone can get out on Hartwell Lake, the team needs your help. Right now, East Limestone is trying to reel in some donations to get the team off the hook for the full cost of the trip’s expenses.
“We’re gonna rent a house and based on gas prices and mileage right now, food for the whole team throughout the week -- because we’ll be there for a whole week -- we’re hoping to get somewhere around $6,000,” Donnie Story, the team’s coach, explained.
In an effort to raise that money, the team has set up a GoFundMe page. As of 2 p.m. Monday, they’ve raised $390 of that goal.
Even if the team can’t get the trip fully funded, Story said they’ll find a way to get there.
“We’ll pay for it. We’ll get there. But we would like to be able to fund it without having to get into our own pockets,” he explained.
Story knows the importance of the event to his team and believes his guys have what it takes to net some attention.
“I do. We got some good fishermen, they work hard at it,” he said. “We got good boat captains -- that always helps -- and I think somebody in this group could probably finish really high.”