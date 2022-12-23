East Limestone family loses power for hours as utility companies struggle to meet demand regionwide

An unprecedented power curtailment from TVA has local power companies urging customers to limit power use or risk rolling blackouts.
Huntsville Utilities said any unnecessary power should be turned off, which unfortunately includes Christmas lights.
"This is an unprecedented event," said Joe Gehrdes, director of community relations with Huntsville Utilities. "What we need customers to do right now is to think about their usage. We are experiencing record-high demand due to the cold temperatures."
Gehrdes explained it's not just North Alabama experiencing this power surge.
"High demand is regionwide, and really, the entire eastern United States is experiencing this. So every power grid out there right now is thinking about what we're talking about, how can we reduce unnecessary use to keep things stable," he said.
The high demand is causing power outages with TVA companies across the state.
"Our power went off at 4:30 this morning," said Danielle Smith of Harvest on Friday.
Half of her neighborhood at Chadwick Point was without power.
"The neighbors in my backyard had lights, and so in my mind, I thought, 'Oh, ours will just come right back on,' because I can see their lights are on," said Smith.
Eight hours later at 1 p.m., she still had no power. She also had no update from Athens Utilities on when they expected to be back on the grid. With 2-year-old twin boys, Smith worried about how to keep her family safe from the cold.
"As a mom, I was not prepared," she said.
Something as simple as starting the car was a challenge without power.
"Your garage does not open with the power being out," explained Smith.
She said it was a good reminder to always take severe weather seriously.
"We weren't able to even hunker down for eight hours. That was past our limits. And so, if there was any extended power outage, we need to be more prepared," said Smith.
She said her family is going to invest in a generator in case this ever happens again.
Huntsville Utilities said if you experience a power outage, contact your local power company.