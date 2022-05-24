 Skip to main content
East Limestone coach on leave after 2nd arrest for DUI in 2 years

  • Updated
Jeff Pugh

The head football coach at East Limestone High School has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

Limestone County Schools released a statement in which they called the situation "an unfortunate personnel issue" and confirmed Jeff Pugh is on leave.

Jail records show Pugh was arrested Monday by Decatur Police. Pugh was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 12:41 a.m. Monday and released on bond at 5:39 p.m. Monday.

Pugh was previously arrested in 2020 in Limestone County on the same charges.

He has been a coach at East Limestone since 2006.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

