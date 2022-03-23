East Lacon Road in Morgan County closed due to flooding

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns East Lacon Road is closed due to flooding between U.S. 31 and Mill Creek Road, south of Falkville.
This is the third impassable road reported by the sheriff's office as a result of heavy rainfall Tuesday in the county.
Previously, the 500 block of Sample Road and the 400 to 700 blocks of Targum Road were deemed impassable due to flooding.
[FLOODING] East Lacon Rd is closed due to flooding between Hwy 31 and Mill Creek Rd south of Falkville. pic.twitter.com/EYXAd1vZdN— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 23, 2022