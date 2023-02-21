Earth's innermost layer is a 400-mile-wide ball of iron, new study suggests

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Franklin, Moore, and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&