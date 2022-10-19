Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee

Wednesday marks the start of early voting for Tennesseans.
In Lincoln County, voters have Wednesday, October 19 through November 3 to vote ahead of Election Day.
Early voting there is at the County Election Commission at 208 Davidson Street East in Fayetteville.
Proponents of early voting say it's a good way to encourage more people to cast their ballot as they can choose the time most convenient for them to vote.
Tennesseans can also dedicate their vote to someone who has served or is serving in the U.S. military.
The Honor Vote Program is designed to thank those who serve. There's an online form set up by the Secretary of State's office to nominate a special veteran in your life. After filling it out, you'll receive a commemorative button to wear on Election Day.
Nationwide, more than 2 million people have already cast an early ballot.
Alabama does not offer early voting. The only options Alabamians have to vote are to show up in person on November 8 or apply for an absentee ballot.