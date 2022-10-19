Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee

  • 0
Vote Here sign

Wednesday marks the start of early voting for Tennesseans.

In Lincoln County, voters have Wednesday, October 19 through November 3 to vote ahead of Election Day.

Early voting there is at the County Election Commission at 208 Davidson Street East in Fayetteville.

Proponents of early voting say it's a good way to encourage more people to cast their ballot as they can choose the time most convenient for them to vote.

Tennesseans can also dedicate their vote to someone who has served or is serving in the U.S. military.

The Honor Vote Program is designed to thank those who serve. There's an online form set up by the Secretary of State's office to nominate a special veteran in your life. After filling it out, you'll receive a commemorative button to wear on Election Day.

Nationwide, more than 2 million people have already cast an early ballot.

Alabama does not offer early voting. The only options Alabamians have to vote are to show up in person on November 8 or apply for an absentee ballot.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you