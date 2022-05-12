Early season heat continues with a few more storms by the weekend

Yep, the heat is sticking around Thursday and for quite a while. This morning is quite muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees. Fog has developed mainly in our western counties but should lift past sunrise as drier air filters in from the east. This drier air will keep the "air you can wear" humidity at bay during the peak heat of the day. Nonetheless, highs are still in the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen!
Humidity builds back into North Alabama this weekend, setting the stage for scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Neither day is a washout, but rain chances likely peak each afternoon, similar to what we see on a typical Summer day. Despite higher rain chances and a bit more cloud cover, highs remain in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front could bring a few more showers Sunday night and early Monday as well. Even though the front moves through Monday, we will not see much of a cooldown. Long-term forecasts indicate the unseasonably warm weather lasts well into next week. Highs will reach the low 90s starting Wednesday and could possibly reach the mid 90s by late next week.