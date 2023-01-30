Early release for hundreds of Alabama prison inmates put on hold

Nearly 400 Alabama inmates set to be released early from prisons across the state will now remain behind bars.
This comes after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.
Marshall says not all of the victims or family members of victims were notified about the early release.
The lawsuit is against the Alabama Department of Corrections and Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for failing to notify.
According to the complaint, more than half of the inmates set to be released committed violent crimes.
The AG's office says as of Friday they were notified the ADOC has contact information for less than 20 victims.
Marshall says not giving victims prior notice won't allow them to "take steps to prevent themselves or their loved ones from any potential re-victimization."
The inmates were scheduled to be released under a law created in 2015, and modified in 2021.
It provides mandatory pre-release supervision by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for some inmates across the state.
"It's basically people who're anywhere from, what I understand, from two months to being released from 10 months to being released," Director of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Cam Ward said. "They would qualify to be released earlier to have supervision."
WAAY 31 spoke to Cam Ward with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles about the early release before discovering the lawsuit.
The inmates are serving time for everything from property crimes to more violent crimes, like manslaughter and murder.
Inmates facing life in prison and convicted sex offenders are ineligible for early release.
The thought of early release has been concerning among law enforcement.
"We put ourselves in the victim's shoes," Morgan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said. "We'd hate to be going down the aisle of a grocery store and then all of a sudden this person I thought was in prison is now in the same store. That's a terrible situation. Not that we have a large role in this, but we are going through to see what are the cases, who are the offenders and to see if we need to notify the victim just so they're aware."
An emergency hearing was held on Marshall's motion.
A judge ruled inmates can't be released until the ADOC has provided sufficient notice to the victim or family as required.