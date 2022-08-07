Early morning sunshine gives way to late-morning storms

Getting your kiddos to the bus stop or yourself to work on Monday morning should be a breeze with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies at this hour.
Monday also brings scattered showers and storms beginning around lunchtime and lasting through the bedtime hours. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do will see heavy downpours and experience gusty winds.
This work-week, a slow moving cold front could bring several days of widespread rain. Timing of the front is a bit uncertain right now, but the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday.
TONIGHT: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, PM showers and storms through bedtime. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.