Early morning rain on Friday, then cloudy and dry

  • Updated
Deck the Halls

Rain develops late and continues through the overnight hours. Early bird shoppers on Friday morning should plan to bring (or buy!) a raincoat. There will be lingering morning showers, but if you wait until lunchtime to hit the stores, the rain should clear but clouds will remain overhead.

By Friday midday, most locations will dry out. There may be a few lingering spritzes Friday night which could carry into Saturday morning.

If your plans include heading to the Iron Bowl on Saturday, the morning starts off soggy, but most of North Alabama and south-central Tennessee should dry out around lunchtime. Game-time forecast is expected to be dry with a high near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain. Rain chance 90%. Lows around 50. Winds: Calm.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning rain. Rain chance 20%. Highs around 60. Winds: NE at 5 to 10 MPH.

