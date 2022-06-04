Eagles' WR Quez Watkins hosts 2nd annual football camp in Athens

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Quez Watkins returned to his hometown of Athens Saturday to host a football camp.
The 23-year-old, heading into his third NFL season, was touched by the growth of the event in its second year.
“It warms my heart being able to do this and seeing the kid so happy and excited,” Watkins said. “It’s everything for me.”
For Watkins, part of the fun is watching the kids push themselves, seeing them enjoy the competitive experience as they learn from one of the fastest players in football.
But as much as the Athens native is helping these kids learn the fundamentals of the game, they’re also pushing him.
“When I come back home and I get this type of love, it makes me want to go so much harder during the season,” he said. “It makes me want to make more plays during the season, just so I can come back and feel that love and that energy from these guys.”
Up in Pennsylvania, the Eagles’ receiving corps is looking scary. Watkins is joined by former Titan A.J. Brown and Crimson Tide legend DeVonta Smith.
“It’s amazing. We are so dynamic and we are so different in so many ways,” he said. “We are gonna be really good this year.”
After tallying 43 catches for 647 yards last year, Watkins feels his on-field success has led to more interest in his camp. The former Southern Miss star hopes his event keeps growing and another big season might just guarantee it.