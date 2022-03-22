Dylan Howard out as Alabama A&M's head basketball coach

Alabama A&M Athletics has announced a change in leadership of the men's basketball program. Below is a statement from Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks regarding that change:
"After conferring with head men's basketball coach Dylan Howard and consulting with the Alabama A&M University administration, we were not able to come to terms on a contractual agreement. Therefore, we are moving forward immediately with a search and selection process for a new head men's basketball coach.
"I have had a great working relationship with Coach Howard, we thank him for his contributions to our athletic program and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Howard finishes his career at Alabama A&M with a 31-76 record. This past season, Howard led the Bulldogs to a 12-18 record that included a 7-3 record at home and a conference tournament semi-final appearance.