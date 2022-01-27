Dura Automotive ready to start production in Muscle Shoals

A plant that will help power some electric cars is ready to start production in North Alabama.
Dura Automotive held its grand opening Thursday, with Gov. Kay Ivey making her way to Muscle Shoals to help celebrate the big day.
The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is the latest investment by Dura to support vehicle electrification. Ivey said it's just one more example of Alabama thriving and bringing companies to the state.
"This is a huge undertaking, and it’s gonna be adding a whole lot of growth to our already successful automotive industry. So, I am very proud of the people of the Shoals for making this possible today," said Ivey.
Planning and construction of this facility were completed in eight months. The 200,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ more than 270 full-time workers with an investment of $75 million.
When asked why people in North Alabama should be excited about this grand opening, Ivey said the number of jobs this place will bring will help provide a generous salary as Alabama continues to make progress in the automotive industry.