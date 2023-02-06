 Skip to main content
Dunkin’ unveils new type of store in Madison County

  • Updated
Dunkin'

Image courtesy of Dunkin'

A new type of Dunkin’ is coming to North Alabama.

The first Dunkin’ GO restaurant in the state opened 5 a.m. Tuesday at 11805 U.S. 431 in Meridianville.

This is a drive-thru only location and will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The new 1,500-square-foot Meridianville location will employ 30. The new store features a walk-up window and a double drive-thru lane with a second ordering point with digital menu boards.

In addition to taking part in a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, customers on opening day can get a free medium hot or iced coffee. (One per customer. Excludes Cold Brew. Dairy alternatives and Espresso shots are additional charge.)

