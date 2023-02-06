Dunkin’ unveiling new type of store in Madison County

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog remains possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning... Patchy Dense Fog has expanded southward and will now affect areas near and west of the I-65 corridor, including Moore county, TN. Visibilities could drop to 1/4 mile or less at times until just after daybreak on Monday. In a few locations where temperatures drop to freezing, freezing fog may occur. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM CST.