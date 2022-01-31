 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunkin’ opening new Florence store Tuesday; first 50 get free coffee for a year

  • Updated
  • 0
Florence Dunkin'

Dunkin' on Darby Drive in Florence. (Image from Dunkin')

Dunkin’ is celebrating its new Florence store on Tuesday with free coffee for everyone.

The first 50 customers in line after the store located at 1700 Darby Drive opens at 5 a.m. Tuesday will get free coffee for a year.

Everyone at the store can get a free medium hot or iced coffee from 5 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant plans to pick random guests to surprise with free coffee for a year between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

An official ribbon cutting for the new 1,850-square-foot store is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The store, which can seat 26 inside and also has outdoor seating, will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you