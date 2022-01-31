Dunkin’ opening new Florence store Tuesday; first 50 get free coffee for a year

Dunkin’ is celebrating its new Florence store on Tuesday with free coffee for everyone.
The first 50 customers in line after the store located at 1700 Darby Drive opens at 5 a.m. Tuesday will get free coffee for a year.
Everyone at the store can get a free medium hot or iced coffee from 5 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant plans to pick random guests to surprise with free coffee for a year between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
An official ribbon cutting for the new 1,850-square-foot store is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The store, which can seat 26 inside and also has outdoor seating, will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.