Dual severe threats in the coming week

Not much has changed in regard to our forecast for the next 24 to 36 hours. We are still anticipating the threat for severe weather in addition to flooding Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Saturday's forecast also bears watching as severe weather looks more and more likely.
Tonight, showers and storms will increase in coverage as warm, humid air continues to be pumped into North Alabama. Temperatures are unusually warm this time of year and will remain so overnight. While tonight's storms shouldn't be severe, they will be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding. It's also going to be breezy with a warm southwest wind gusting up to 30 mph.
As for Wednesday, we may see a lull in showers for part of the area during the morning, then storms organize along the Mississippi-Alabama line before tracking eastward through the Tennessee Valley. The peak of the severe threat is Wednesday afternoon and evening, but strong storms can linger all the way through Thursday morning before the front clears the area.
Both Thursday and Friday are "quiet" days in that there's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time. Regardless, a few showers will linger through the first half of Thursday and rain and storms begin to ramp back up Friday.
Now for the weekend severe risk. North Alabama is still right smack in the middle of a Slight Risk from the SPC for Saturday. All modes of severe weather are possible ahead of a potent cold front, in addition to the risk for flooding. With both storm systems combined, we can see as much as 4+ inches of rain with the highest totals closer to the Alabama-Georgia line. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the fine details of timing, etc., with Saturday's storm system, but prepare for the risk for tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail, regardless.
Some data sources are still showing a blast of cold air while moisture lingers Sunday behind the cold front, so snow is possible but certainly not worthy of being the main focus of the weekend forecast at this time.