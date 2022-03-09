Drying out today, increasing chances for light snow Friday night

The heavy rain has moved out of North Alabama this morning, but lingering mist and drizzle continues for your morning drive. Low cloud cover is keeping visibility low as well, especially in the higher elevations. Clouds will begin to lift later today, ending the mist and drizzle and allowing us to dry out just a bit. We may be lucky enough to see breaks in the clouds today, but that will be the exception rather than the norm. Highs are in the mid 50s this afternoon. Thursday is the pick of the workweek! Mostly sunny skies will push highs back into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.
Now onto the weekend, where winter will return in a big way. Most of Friday will be dry and mild. By the evening, moisture moves into North Alabama from the south and west. Scattered rain showers are expected after sunset. As Arctic air moves in with another system from the northwest, a transition to a wintry mix or all snow is expected after midnight Friday night. Wintry precipitation will continue through sunrise Saturday. Areas along the Alabama-Tennessee state line stand the best chance to see accumulating snow. Keep in mind ground temperatures are still quite warm, which will help snow to melt on contact initially. However, if snowfall rates are heavy enough, it can overcome these warmer ground temperatures and stick, particularly on grassy and elevated surfaces. We still need to look over more data in the next 24 hours before we provide exact forecast amounts, so check back often for updates.
Once the snow moves out, bitterly cold air settles in. Highs Saturday are only in the 30s despite clearing skies. A brisk northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s during the day and potentially in the teens overnight. Temperatures rebound quickly next week with highs in the 60s.