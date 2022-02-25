 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 AM CST Friday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.7 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.8 feet on 03/09/1961.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Drying out today but more rain returns Saturday night and Sunday

  • 0
Sunday AM Future Radar
Carson Meredith

Lingering showers behind last night's cold front are pushing east to start our Friday. Most of the rain should be over by 9 AM, but roads do remain wet, so take it slow on the roads heading to work or school. Temperatures continue to fall behind the front, with northwest Alabama dipping into the upper 30s. We'll climb back into the upper 40s this afternoon, but a brisk northerly breeze will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s. The sunshine *may* return for some of us today. Any breaks in the clouds will fill right back in past sunset tonight.

Rain is back in the forecast this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. In fact, Saturday looks pretty dry during the day outside of a stray shower. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain arrives in the Shoals late tomorrow evening (after 9 PM) and filters into the rest of North Alabama after midnight. No flooding or severe weather concerns with this next round of rain. The rain moves out pretty quickly Sunday morning and we'll dry things out Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts around a half inch will be common this weekend.

Finally, a drier, warmer, and sunny weather pattern takes over heading into March! Highs are in the 60s for all of next week with plenty of sunshine.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you