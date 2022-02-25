Drying out today but more rain returns Saturday night and Sunday

Lingering showers behind last night's cold front are pushing east to start our Friday. Most of the rain should be over by 9 AM, but roads do remain wet, so take it slow on the roads heading to work or school. Temperatures continue to fall behind the front, with northwest Alabama dipping into the upper 30s. We'll climb back into the upper 40s this afternoon, but a brisk northerly breeze will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s. The sunshine *may* return for some of us today. Any breaks in the clouds will fill right back in past sunset tonight.
Rain is back in the forecast this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. In fact, Saturday looks pretty dry during the day outside of a stray shower. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain arrives in the Shoals late tomorrow evening (after 9 PM) and filters into the rest of North Alabama after midnight. No flooding or severe weather concerns with this next round of rain. The rain moves out pretty quickly Sunday morning and we'll dry things out Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts around a half inch will be common this weekend.
Finally, a drier, warmer, and sunny weather pattern takes over heading into March! Highs are in the 60s for all of next week with plenty of sunshine.