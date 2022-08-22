Drying out overnight Monday; rain chances through the week

Aside from a few stray showers or storms before sunset, conditions will dry out overnight. Watch for areas of patchy fog on Tuesday morning with lows starting gout in the upper 60s. There is chance for rain on Tuesday, but rain chances are moderate for the next couple of days. Keep the umbrella within reach, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Looks like our best rain chances are on Wednesday and Thursday. Higher rainfall totals are expected just south of our area. Some locations south of the Tennessee River could see over 2 inches of rain this week. Most areas will see around 1 inch of rain. Highs remain slightly below normal for this time of year. We will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Friday.
If you are planning ahead for the weekend, it will be warm and humid with lower storm chances. Highs rebound into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W/SW 5 to 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 2 to 5 MPH.