Drying out Monday morning; upper 60s on Halloween

As the cold front passes through, we will see overcast sky conditions overnight and into Monday morning. Low temperatures hold in the upper 50s at dawn. The morning commute may be wet in some locations and there is a chance for patchy morning fog.
Monday starts off with scattered rain showers, but conditions are expected to dry out by 10 a.m. Clouds hang tough most of the day, keeping highs in the upper 60s. Sun returns to the forecast Monday afternoon so Trick-or-Treating should be dry with a slight breeze.
Sunshine and dry conditions stay with us through the work-week with seasonable temperatures in the low 70s. We are tracking a slight warmup toward the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Rain chance: 50%. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Highs near 70. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.