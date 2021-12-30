Drying out later today, another round of severe storms New Year's Day

After a stormy Wednesday, North Alabama is waking up to a quiet morning. There are still a few showers in our area but nothing of significant impact for the morning commute. The main concern right now is low cloud cover which is reducing visibility across the entire region. Take it slow on the roads this morning and keep those low beam lights on too. Any lingering showers fade away by lunchtime. Some of us may be lucky enough to see a few peeks of sun this afternoon! Highs are still back in the 70s later today.
The New Year's weekend forecast looks very active. Isolated showers and storms will be around for much of the daytime hours Friday. Storm coverage could be a bit higher closer to midnight as a boundary moves through the region. Keep this in mind for any New Year's festivities Friday night. All of North Alabama is under a Level 2 risk for severe storms New Year's Day along a very strong cold front. Similar to last night, a line of storms will sweep through during the afternoon and evening, with all modes of severe weather possible. While the storm mode may be similar to last night, the ingredients Saturday are a bit stronger, potentially leading to a more widespread severe weather event. As always, make sure you have a plan. Have multiple ways to get warnings, find your nearest shelter, charge your mobile devices, and stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air an online.
The severe weather threat ends after midnight Saturday as the front quickly moves through. Our coldest air of the season arrives Sunday. Highs will only be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s! Some of us could even see wind chills in the teens as a brisk northerly wind takes over. If enough moisture is around Sunday, it wouldn't be impossible to see a few flurries in the higher elevations. If any flakes do fall, no accumulations or impacts are expected. Next week's weather looks much quieter with more seasonable temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.