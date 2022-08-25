Drying out late Friday before mostly sunny weekend

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the region Thursday evening. Rain chances decrease after 8 p.m., and there will be breaks in the cloud cover overnight.
Lows drop into the upper 60s to about 70 degrees. You will feel the mugginess. Some locations could experience patchy dense fog during the early morning hours Friday.
Most of Friday will be damp and dreary. There will be spotty afternoon and evening storms, though most of the action should cease in time for high school football.
We have earned the improvements coming our way this weekend. It will be a bit warmer and still muggy, but at least the sunshine will make a comeback. Watch for a stray afternoon downpour, though most locations stay dry with highs in the low 90s. Increased rain and storm chances arrive next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 to10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 2 to 5 MPH.