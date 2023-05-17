Dry tonight, but storms return Thursday afternoon

Storms have mainly stayed south of the Tennessee River this afternoon and are expected to drift away from North Alabama as we head toward this evening. The Tennessee Valley will be dry, less humid and mostly clear tonight with lows near 60.
Thursday will be another typical summer day with pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rain and brief gusty winds can be expected, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Friday looks mainly dry during the day, but mostly cloudy skies should keep highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will produce our next round of storms late Friday night through the first half of Saturday. Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs near 80. Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.