Dry this weekend with improving conditions

Lows Saturday morning will be in the mid- to upper 40s. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below average Saturday afternoon thanks to the cold front and lingering cloud cover.
By Sunday, it's a cold start to the day, but we'll make it to the upper 60s during the afternoon! Warmer temperatures continue through the first half of next week before the passage of a cold front Wednesday. Our next shot at severe weather is in association with this cold front and parent system. For Tuesday into Wednesday, the Shoals are now included in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. Be watching and listening for updates to this threat over the weekend and plan accordingly.