Dry, sun-filled weekend

The work week finishes on a cool and breezy note with lows dipping into the upper 40s early Saturday morning. No threat from Hurricane Ian this weekend. Our forecast remains sun-filled and dry now that the storm track stays well to our east. Go ahead with your outdoor plans this weekend with perfect Autumn weather. Highs reach for the upper 70s, lows drop into the chilly upper 40s and lower 50s.
It has been a dry stretch for the last several weeks. You'll have to continue watering your garden and landscaping during the week ahead. There are no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. We are tracking a slight increase in temperatures next week with a return to the lower 80s.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 storm off the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches and storm surge up to 5 feet are possible for coastal Georgia and the Carolinas this weekend. On the current forecast track, Ian is expected to stay east of our area and will not impact our region this weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 48. Wind: N at 10 to 15.
SATURDAY: Sunny, not as breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N at 10 to 15.
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25.