Dry start to December but only for a short time

December starts off quiet but chilly. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 50s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds steadily increase in coverage tonight and Friday ahead of our next system that brings an extended stretch of wet weather.
Most stay dry Friday, but a few spotty showers can't be ruled out. The weekend features higher rain chances, mainly Saturday morning and Sunday evening. Pockets of heavier rain are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the next seven days, which could lead to flooding concerns.
THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.