Dry, seasonably cool weather continues through Memorial Day

Isolated showers and storms will be possible around North Alabama this evening before tapering off late in the night. Tonight will be cooler than average with forecast lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday will begin with sun, but clouds should build in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but temperatures should fall quickly in the evening. Memorial Day will be similar with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Both days will likely be dry.
We'll get back into the summer swing of things starting next Tuesday with highs climbing to the mid 80s. More 80s are expected for the remainder of next week. Pop up showers and storms return the forecast around this time as well.
TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N to E 3-7 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.