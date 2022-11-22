Dry on Wednesday; rain arrives Thursday night

The Thanksgiving Day countdown is on! We will remain dry but cold overnight as lows dip into the chilly 30s.
Sunshine sticks around on getaway Wednesday. If you have travel plans, conditions will be mild and dry, with highs climbing into the low to mid-60s.
Clouds begin to build in Wednesday night. Lows will not be quite as chilly Thanksgiving morning, only dropping into the mid-40s before sunrise.
Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day starts partly sunny and dry. However, a cold front will move through our area and bring rain, mainly Thursday night after dinner.
Scattered showers are expected to linger into the overnight hours and could impact some of your Black Friday shopping plans. It's a good idea to bring a raincoat, or maybe buy one on sale while you're out and about.
By Friday evening, most locations will dry out. There may be a few lingering spritzes Friday night which could carry into Saturday morning.
If your plans include heading to the Iron Bowl on Saturday, the morning starts off soggy, but most of North Alabama and southern Tennessee should dry out around lunchtime. Game-time forecast is expected to be dry a with high near 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. Rain chance 50%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.