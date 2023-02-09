Dry on Friday, but more wet weather likely this weekend

After three straight days of highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, temperatures will trend closer to average to close out the week.
Tonight will be mostly clear, calmer and cooler with lows near 40. We'll wrap up the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60.
The weekend forecast continues to evolve and remains highly uncertain. Saturday morning will very likely be dry. Rain is expected to develop from south to north late Saturday into Saturday night. Totals will likely be heaviest to the southeast and lightest to the northwest.
Depending on the track of this system, we could see a wintry mix or a brief transition to all snow late Saturday night. This would be most likely to occur in northeast Alabama. Again, this is not guaranteed to happen. If it does occur, accumulation on roads would be unlikely due to the recent warm weather.
Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 50s. We'll quickly rebound to the 60s and perhaps the 70s next week. Rain is back in the forecast for Valentine's Day afternoon and evening. Additional rain and thunderstorms will be possible next Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.