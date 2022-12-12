Dry but gloomy Monday, heavy rain Wednesday

Rain has ended for a couple days, but thick cloud cover is not going anywhere Monday. Clouds are acting as fog in some locations this morning, especially in the higher elevations. A few peeks of sunshine are possible today, but most stay gloomy with afternoon highs approaching 60.
Expect more of the same Tuesday with a passing shower later in the afternoon. A strong cold front arrives midweek, bringing our next chance for showers and storms. Widespread rain begins early Wednesday morning and lasts throughout the day. Rainfall could be heavy at times, which may lead to flooding concerns. 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected across North Alabama Wednesday. The severe weather threat looks greatest towards the Gulf Coast, but gusty winds can't be ruled out here at home.
Following this midweek cold front, the weather pattern finally settles down but temperatures will crash. Highs fall in the 40s while overnight lows drop into the 20s Thursday through the weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind: SE 5 MPH.