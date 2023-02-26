Dry but cloudy Sunday night, Wind Advisory and rain in the forecast for Monday

** Wind Advisory in effect Monday, Feb. 27 from 6am- 6pm**
Sunday night will remain dry with plenty of cloud cover overhead. Overnight low temperatures will fall only to the upper 50s.
As you head out the door first thing on Monday morning, temperatures will be near 60 and conditions will be dry, but you should still grab your umbrella because by the time we get to the late breakfast hours, and lasting through the late afternoon, rain will be in the forecast.
Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the mid-70s but by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon, more rain comes into the forecast and it will turn to thunderstorms and stay with us all the way through Friday at lunchtime.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild temperatures. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: AM and afternoon rain. Highs in the mid-70s Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SSW 15-20, gusts 40-50 mph.