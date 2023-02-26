 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dry but cloudy Sunday night, Wind Advisory and rain in the forecast for Monday

** Wind Advisory in effect Monday, Feb. 27 from 6am- 6pm**

Sunday night will remain dry with plenty of cloud cover overhead. Overnight low temperatures will fall only to the upper 50s.

Sunday night and Monday morning forecast

As you head out the door first thing on Monday morning, temperatures will be near 60 and conditions will be dry, but you should still grab your umbrella because by the time we get to the late breakfast hours, and lasting through the late afternoon, rain will be in the forecast.

Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the mid-70s but by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon, more rain comes into the forecast and it will turn to thunderstorms and stay with us all the way through Friday at lunchtime.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild temperatures. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: AM and afternoon rain. Highs in the mid-70s Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SSW 15-20, gusts 40-50 mph.

