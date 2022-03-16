Dry and warm St. Patrick's Day

Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday morning. St. Patrick's Day is dry but only partly sunny. Still, temperatures will be able to reach the lower 70s for highs, thanks to a continued south wind. Our next cold front is on the way Friday. A few stronger storms will be possible ahead of and along the front, which should pass during the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will still be able to reach the upper 60s before dropping to the mid 40s Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures hang around Saturday with highs running a few degrees below average. We'll start warming back up heading into the next work week.
The Storm Prediction Center is still monitoring the risk for severe storms across the southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. There's still a decent amount of disagreement in the forecast data, which is preventing the issuance of a risk area for Wednesday, but we'll still need to watch this aspect of the forecast in the coming days.