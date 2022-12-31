Dry and decreasing clouds heading into 2023, tracking the next weather-maker

With dry and gradually clearing conditions for the few hours left in 2022 and the Tide win earlier today, I think it is safe to say 2023 is going to be off to a happy start.
As we head towards the the stroke of midnight tonight, cloud cover will be gradually decreasing and temperatures will stay mild dropping only to the mid and low 50s by midnight, conditions should be perfect for your New Year's Eve celebration.
When we wake up in 2023, there will be slightly more cloud cover overhead but the sun will return by late lunchtime. We'll stay dry on Sunday with a breeze.
Monday afternoon brings the returned chance of showers with heavy rain expected for much of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The forcing for the rain will be a cold front that will drop temperatures from Monday and Tuesday's upper 60s to Wednesday's upper 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be much more seasonable with highs in the low 50s, lows in the low 30s and the return of dry conditions.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, drying out. Lows in the low 50s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Rain chance: 10%. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.