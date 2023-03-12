 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the
Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front.
Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will
be several degrees cooler compared to this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Drug trafficking arrest after police chase in Decatur

Decatur Drug Trafficking

A police chase in Decatur ended in a drug trafficking arrest.

Decatur Police say Maury Randolph failed to pull over after committing several traffic infractions Saturday.

The chase ended on 6th Avenue NW and 1st Street NW. Police say Randolph then got out of the car and ran. Officers were able to quickly take him into custody.

After searching his black GMC Yukon, officers found fentanyl mixture, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and cash.

Randolph is now charged with with trafficking in fentanyl, receiving stolen property 2nd degree, attempt to flee or elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in jail with a $150,900 bond.

Maury Randolph

