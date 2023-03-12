Drug trafficking arrest after police chase in Decatur

A police chase in Decatur ended in a drug trafficking arrest.
Decatur Police say Maury Randolph failed to pull over after committing several traffic infractions Saturday.
The chase ended on 6th Avenue NW and 1st Street NW. Police say Randolph then got out of the car and ran. Officers were able to quickly take him into custody.
After searching his black GMC Yukon, officers found fentanyl mixture, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and cash.
Randolph is now charged with with trafficking in fentanyl, receiving stolen property 2nd degree, attempt to flee or elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is in jail with a $150,900 bond.