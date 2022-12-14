Drug overdoses increasing in Morgan County

Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019.
The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the use of meth in the area isn't anything new, but two things have changed since 2019: The amount of it and the threat of it being laced with fentanyl.
"We work to save lives and unfortunately, we're getting to do it more," said Swafford.
He says the increase in calls is directly related to the increase in drugs in Morgan County.
"We went from seizing grams and ounces to now, we're coming across pounds and kilos," said Swafford.
The sheriff's office thinks it knows why.
Swafford says authorities used to be able to trace the meth back to local sources.
But now, with the recent increase, they believe the Mexican drug cartel is playing a role.
"What we're seeing and what we're dealing with comes from probably south of the border. Where they have the ability to make a large batch, large quantity and then begin their
process of smuggling it into the U.S. which unfortunately, eventually makes its way here to Morgan County," said Swafford.
If that wasn't worrisome enough, Swafford says the meth is often laced with one of the deadliest drugs in the country.
"Coincides with the introduction of fentanyl. So we're seeing that show up in more and more places. That's really the thing that's leading to the biggest issue, is just the amount of overdoses that all responders in Morgan County and other areas are running into," said Swafford.
Swafford calls fentanyl a forced multiplier. Reiterating that only a tiny amount can be fatal.
"The meth is still the issue, but now having fentanyl mixed in with it just makes it a deadly combination," he said.
Swafford believes education is the way to keep these drugs off the street.
He says teaching people about the power of these drugs and the death grip it has on users, will make the difference.
The sheriff's office will continue to partner with schools as well as talk to parents.