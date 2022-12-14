Drug overdoses increasing in Morgan County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Drug overdoses increasing in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

 By Olivia Schueller

Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019.

The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the use of meth in the area isn't anything new, but two things have changed since 2019: The amount of it and the threat of it being laced with fentanyl.

"We work to save lives and unfortunately, we're getting to do it more," said Swafford.

He says the increase in calls is directly related to the increase in drugs in Morgan County.

"We went from seizing grams and ounces to now, we're coming across pounds and kilos," said Swafford.

The sheriff's office thinks it knows why.

Swafford says authorities used to be able to trace the meth back to local sources.

But now, with the recent increase, they believe the Mexican drug cartel is playing a role.

"What we're seeing and what we're dealing with comes from probably south of the border. Where they have the ability to make a large batch, large quantity and then begin their

process of smuggling it into the U.S. which unfortunately, eventually makes its way here to Morgan County," said Swafford.

If that wasn't worrisome enough, Swafford says the meth is often laced with one of the deadliest drugs in the country.

"Coincides with the introduction of fentanyl. So we're seeing that show up in more and more places. That's really the thing that's leading to the biggest issue, is just the amount of overdoses that all responders in Morgan County and other areas are running into," said Swafford.

Swafford calls fentanyl a forced multiplier. Reiterating that only a tiny amount can be fatal.

"The meth is still the issue, but now having fentanyl mixed in with it just makes it a deadly combination," he said.

Swafford believes education is the way to keep these drugs off the street.

He says teaching people about the power of these drugs and the death grip it has on users, will make the difference.

The sheriff's office will continue to partner with schools as well as talk to parents.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

