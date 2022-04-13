Drug overdose deaths in the US tick up again to another record high, according to CDC data.

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR WESTERN MADISON...LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES...

At 822 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles northeast of Ardmore to near Athens to 7 miles
west of Tanner to 6 miles southeast of Courtland, moving east at 55
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Priceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
127 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK,
AND TUSCUMBIA.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 930 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 45 to 55 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Drug overdose deaths in the US tick up again to another record high, according to CDC data

Drug overdose deaths in the US tick up again to another record high, according to CDC data.

 Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

The unprecedented rise in drug overdose deaths in the United States continues, reaching another record high, according to new provisional data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates that 106,854 people died due to drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021. Annual drug overdose deaths have more than doubled over the past six years, jumping 16% over the past year alone.

Synthetic opioids — including fentanyl — were involved in about two-thirds of drug overdose deaths over the past year. While deaths involving heroin have declined in recent months, deaths involving synthetic opioids or psychostimulants have nearly doubled in number over the past two years.

Over the past year, overdose deaths rose in all but three states: Wyoming, Hawaii and New Hampshire. A third of all overdose deaths occurred in five states: California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas.

The-CNN-Wire

